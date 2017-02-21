Hariri warns Le Pen: Don’t bundle Islam with terrorism

Le Pen: Don't bundle Islam with terrorism



Conflating terrorism and Islam would be "the worst mistake," Prime Minister Saad Hariri said Monday, following a meeting with French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, who is visiting Lebanon to meet with officials.



A leading candidate in the French polls of voters' intentions for the first round of the presidential election on April 23, Le Pen is running on her National Front party's anti-immigration and anti-EU platform.



Le Pen has also come out against EU leaders' calls for Syria's Bashar Assad to step down after seven years of conflict.



Le Pen also met with Beirut Gov. Ziad Chebib and Kataeb party leader MP Sami Gemayel.



Le Pen will round off her two-day trip with meetings with Grand Mufti Abdel-Latif Derian, Maronite Patriarch Beshara Rai and Lebanese Forces party leader Samir Geagea.



Centrist candidate Macron also met with Hariri and Aoun in January.

...