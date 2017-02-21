Berri urges joint action against US plan to move embassy to Jerusalem

Lebanon's Speaker Nabih Berri called on joint Arab and Islamic action to be taken against attempts to move the U.S. embassy in Israel to occupied Jerusalem.



U.S. President Donald Trump has pledged to recognize occupied Jerusalem as Israel's capital and relocate the U.S. embassy there from its current location in Tel Aviv.



Israel considers Jerusalem -- including the eastern Palestinian sector it annexed in 1980 -- as its indivisible capital.



The speaker also blasted the Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank, where hundreds of thousands of Jewish settlers live and which Israel has occupied since the Middle East War of 1967 .

