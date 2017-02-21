Communist Party chief warns of protests if new taxes imposed

The Communist Party Tuesday warned of the return of street protests if the Cabinet went through with proposed tax increases to finance the 2017 state budget.



Khalil has proposed a series of taxes in his draft budget. These proposals include increasing the value added tax from 10 to 11 percent, increasing taxes on the interest of bank deposits from 5 to 7 percent, increasing taxes on companies' profits from 15 to 17 percent, putting a 15 percent tax on profits from real estate transactions and implementing a 4 percent fee on the importation of kerosene.

