Istanbul attack message linked to Syria: Hariri

Prime Minister Saad Hariri has said that the Istanbul attack is a message to Turkish authorities and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has been seeking, in cooperation with Russia, to stop the bloodshed in Syria.



Turkey faces a wide spectrum of security threats, as the country has endured multiple bombings in 2016, including three in Istanbul alone, all of which were blamed on ISIS.



Three Lebanese were killed over the weekend and four others wounded in an attack at the Reina nightclub in Istanbul as partygoers celebrated New Year's Eve.



Hariri called on the media outlets to act responsibly with the incident.

