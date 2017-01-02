Ain al-Hilweh streets vanish under piles of trash

Mounds of trash accumulated on the streets of the south Lebanon refugee camp of Ain al-Hilweh Monday, as Palestinian factions urged the United Nations Refugee Works Agency to resume activities.



UNRWA's services had been suspended "indefinitely" Friday over security concerns, as tensions and sporadic clashes between rival factions rumbled on.



The statement urged UNRWA to reopen its centers Tuesday.



Although Ain al-Hilweh has been rocked by several other assassinations and clashes in recent months, UNRWA's decision added doubts that the security situation in the camp would improve anytime soon.



UNRWA operates nine schools inside the camp, which provide education to thousands of students.

