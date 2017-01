Lebanese officials Monday condemned the weekend attack in Istanbul that killed 39 people, including three Lebanese.



The Istanbul shooting took place just 75 minutes into 2017 after a bloody year in Turkey, in which hundreds of people were killed in violence blamed on both ISIS militants and Kurdish militants.



The bodies of the three Lebanese, Elias Wardini, Rita Shami and Haykal Mousallem, were expected to be repatriated Monday.



Six other Lebanese citizens were wounded in the attack.

