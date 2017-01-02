Lebanon police arrest man for insulting Istanbul attack victims on Twitter



Lebanese police arrested a man after he insulted the Lebanese victims of Istanbul's New Year attack.



The head of the Cyber Crime and Intellectual Property Protection Office, Col. Suzanne Hajj, ordered the arrest of a Lebanese man identified as Ramzi al-Kadi over his remarks on Twitter in which he offended the victims several times.



Kadi was referred to the Public Prosecutor, Judge Samir Hammoud, Monday afternoon.



Kadi's comments drew fire from other Twitter users who condemned his remarks.



Other users displayed pictures of Kadi partying in a Beirut nightclub, in response to Kadi's unexpected comments.

