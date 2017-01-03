Lebanon refers members of terror cell to judiciary

The Lebanese Army Tuesday referred the members of a suspected terror cell to the judiciary for questioning.



The military said in a statement that the 11-member network was linked to Jabhat Fateh al Sham – formerly the Al-Qaeda-linked Nusra Front – which is taking refuge at the south Lebanon Palestinian refugee camp of Ain al-Hilweh.



The statement said that fugitive terror suspect Shadi Mawlawi had been instructing the cell members to carry out attacks in Beirut's suburbs using explosive-rigged cars, killing civilians as well as current and retired army officers.

