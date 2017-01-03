Lebanon's Future urges swift endorsement of 2017 state budget

Lebanon's Future parliamentary bloc called Tuesday for a prompt endorsement of a draft state budget for 2017, state media said.



Lebanon has not approved a state budget since 2005 due to political deadlock.



The bloc stressed that the government should address the economic problems that Lebanon has been facing.



As for the much anticipated electoral law, the bloc urged political parties to agree on a new modern law.



The Future Movement, Lebanese Forces and Progressive Socialist Party have proposed a hybrid law as an interim solution for the coming elections.

