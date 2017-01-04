Amal Clooney pregnant with twins: family friend

Prominent international human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and her actor-campaigner husband George are expecting twins, a source close to the family told The Daily Star Tuesday.



The Lebanese-born British lawyer, whose maiden name is Alamuddin, celebrated her second wedding anniversary to Hollywood actor George Clooney in September.



The couple dismissed speculation about Amal's pregnancy in August, and the two were in the spotlight again in December when media claimed they were splitting over George's supposed opposition to having children.

