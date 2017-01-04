Lebanon bids farewell to victims of Istanbul attack

The separate gatherings of mourners held the coffins high, dancing to and fro as two of the three Lebanese nationals killed in the New Year's Eve attack in Istanbul were laid to rest Tuesday in their respective hometowns.



Three Lebanese nationals were killed in an attack that targeted the popular Reina nightclub in Istanbul as crowds celebrated New Year's Eve; six other nationals were wounded.



The bodies of the three victims were repatriated Monday along with five of the six Lebanese nationals who were wounded in the attack, on a specially outfitted Middle East Airlines flight.



Lebanese police also arrested a man accused of insulting the Lebanese victims of the New Year's Eve attack.



The head of the Cyber Crime and Intellectual Property Protection Office, Col. Suzanne Hajj, ordered the arrest of a Lebanese man identified as Ramzi al-Kadi after he reportedly insulted the victims on Twitter.



Kadi's comments drew fire from other Twitter users, with one user linking to images of Kadi appearing to be enjoying himself in a nightclub.

