UNRWA to partially resume services in Ain al-Hilweh

United Nations services in the Palestinian refugee camp of Ain al-Hilweh are expected to resume Wednesday, despite a grenade explosion and gunfire the night before.



Some limited services already restarted Tuesday, with agency officials asking for guarantees of safety to fully redeploy to the unstable camp.



The decision by UNRWA to restart some services came after a series of meetings and calls with popular committees and the camp's political, security and religious figures that led to some guarantees over security, a source from the agency explained.



More than 70 tons of accumulated waste was reportedly removed Tuesday, while work was ongoing to convince the U.N. refugee agency to resume all services by reassuring officials that calm has been restored to Ain al-Hilweh.



At the camp's Fawqani Street, where clashes are common, workers were seen picking up trash from the overflowing dumpsters that had accumulated waste since the agency suspended services last week.



However, many of Ain al-Hilweh's residents have called on UNRWA to resume its work in the camp as soon as possible.



At the meeting, parties discussed means by which UNRWA could resume normal work inside the camp.

...