Jordan invites Aoun to Arab summit

Jordan's Foreign Minister Nasser Judeh Tuesday handed President Michel Aoun an official invitation from King Abdullah II to attend the Arab summit to be held in Amman in March.



He also held talks with Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Saad Hariri after which he underlined the need for action by the international community to help Lebanon and Jordan cope with the huge influx of Syrian refugees.



Jordan will host the 28th Arab League summit on March 29 .



Judeh said Jordan and Lebanon are most affected by the Syrian refugee crisis and the two countries should address the international community over this crisis with a unified discourse.



Judeh's meeting with Aoun discussed the situation in the Arab region and efforts exerted to find peaceful and political solutions to the crises through which some Arab countries are passing, according to a statement released by the presidency's media office.



Speaking to reporters after meeting Aoun at Baabda palace, Judeh said he also renewed an invitation the Jordanian king had sent to Aoun for an official visit to Jordan.

