Army unit seizes weapons cache in Tripoli raid

The following security developments took place all around Lebanon Tuesday: Army Intelligence moves terror cell to the judiciary. The Lebanese Army announced that the Army Intelligence had referred members of a terror cell to the judiciary for their connection to wanted fugitive Shadi Mawlawi and for planning attacks.



A wanted Palestinian hands himself to the Army IntelligenceA Palestinian handed himself in to Army Intelligence as part of an ongoing agreement between Palestinian factions and the Lebanese state. The state-run National News Agency reported that Nemer Sami Ferdous from the Palestinian refugee camp Rashidieh near Tyre handed himself to the Army Intelligence in the south in order to end the case against him.

...