Lebanon Cabinet meets with offshore resources’ decrees in focus

Lebanon's new Cabinet Wednesday held its first session since garnering a vote of confidence by lawmakers, with two long-delayed decrees on offshore oil and gas exploration topping the agenda.



The two crucial decrees would pave the way for the first licensing round of offshore gas exploration in Lebanon's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) by designating the blocks that would be open for bidding.



Seismic studies carried out since 2013 have shown that Lebanon possesses trillions of cubic feet of oil and natural gas in its waters, a discovery which could boost international confidence in Lebanon's economic future.

...