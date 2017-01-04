Berri: Proportional vote law would modernize Lebanese state

Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri urged politicians Wednesday to swiftly draft new rules to govern parliamentary elections, saying a proportional electoral law would best help Lebanon transition into a modern state, state media reported.



The new Lebanese Cabinet is expected to draft a law to govern upcoming parliamentary elections, which are due to be held in spring 2017 .



Lebanese parties are divided between adopting an electoral law that would allocate seats on a proportional basis or a hybrid electoral law.

