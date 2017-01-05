Beirut clubs seek tighter security following Istanbul attack

In the wake of the deadly terrorist attack that targeted an Istanbul nightclub, Lebanon's most popular clubs are looking into beefing up security measures even as some venues bemoaned the lack of support from the authorities. The owner of a popular nightclub who did not wish to be identified in light of recent events said staff were trained to respond to security threats and that the venue was equipped to ensure the customer safety.



The owner revealed that the venue's management had also held a meeting in the wake of the Istanbul attack, but lamented what he considered inadequate government assistance to bolster measures.



Around 600 people were believed to have been in the club as the gunman struck.



Other Beirut clubs said that they were taking proactive measures to make sure partygoers are safe.



Ali Saleh, the managing partner at popular Beirut club night Uberhaus, framed security as a delicate balancing act between guaranteeing the safety of revelers without security appearing overbearing.



Despite this, Sassine stressed that the club was looking to boost security following the Istanbul attack.

...