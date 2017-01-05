Young Syrian refugees rap about plight

Calling themselves "The Homsies," a group of Syrian teenagers in north Lebanon's Akkar are using their musical talents to send a message of peace – and at the same time to help improve the lives of refugees.



A year later, Collins reconnected with the people he met and, in collaboration with them, launched the NGO.



Qosay, a 14-year-old member of "The Homsies," remembers Collins' first visit clearly.



Collins is now hoping the sales from the first three songs, available for download on various online music platforms and through the NGO's website for $1 each, will boost the group's self-confidence and encourage others to take part.



Collins is also looking to expand the NGO's music-related activities at the Academic Center to other refugee communities in Lebanon, having received significant interest from Palestinians in Nahr al-Bared.



Music has been an important part of Loubani's life and a valuable tool in dealing with both his medical condition and his refugee status.



This was true for Hiyam, one of the two girls in "The Homsies" band, for whom writing and performing music has become a way to express her deepest feelings, including the loss of her father during the Syrian war.

