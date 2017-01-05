Aoun suspects Mossad in Angola killing

President Michel Aoun Wednesday called for investigations into whether Israeli intelligence services were responsible for Sunday's murder of a Lebanese businessman in Angola.



Aoun Wednesday expressed his belief that the Israeli national intelligenceservice commonly known as Mossad was behind the murder.



Aoun then brought up Bakri's case and the president called on the Lebanese Foreign Ministry to follow up on investigations into the killing.



The Lebanese Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that Mohammad Nisr, the Lebanese consul in Angola, has been closely following the investigation into the murder.

...