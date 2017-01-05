Palestinians present camp security road map

The Higher Palestinian Security Committee presented a road map to improve the unstable security situation in south Lebanon's Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp Wednesday, coinciding with a visit by the head of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees.



The social aspect of the road map was defined by following up on the measures to restore normality to the camp by deploying joint security forces to areas that saw the most significant security incidents.



The pair reportedly discussed the security, social and educational situation in the camps.



Although the sources said that the committee's decisions were serious and responsible, the challenges are shaped by the extent to which it can preserve stability in the camp and prevent attempts to destabilize security inside the camp and surrounding areas.

