Hariri urges Beirut municipal council to speed up projects

Prime Minister Saad Hariri called on Beirut's municipality to speed up infrastructure projects that would provide the city with much needed services such as electricity and waste management, his media office said in a statement Wednesday. Hariri's remarks came during a meeting with members of Beirut's municipal council headed by Mayor Jamal Itani at the Grand Serail.



The statement said Hariri urged the municipal council to work as a cohesive unit and emphasized that ministers are ready to support vital infrastructure projects that require the Cabinet's approval.

