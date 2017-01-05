Classes at Ain al-Hilweh schools resume despite concerns

The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees Thursday resumed its full services at Ain al-Hilweh camp as students returned to schools, despite fears among parents of a deterioration in the security situation.



The Palestinian popular committees called on parents to send their children to schools and resume their studies, nearly a week after UNRWA decided to suspend its health, education and environment services at the south Lebanon Palestinian camp over security concerns.



Ahmad Satli, a student, told the Daily Star that he hoped he wouldn't have to run through showers of bullets "like last time," as he gazed at a nearby car destroyed by bullets.



The attendance percentage was between 20 to 35 percent in schools as several parents preferred not to send their children until it was safe.



The Palestinian Youth Committee called on schools to remain closed if no real guarantees were offered regarding the situation.

...