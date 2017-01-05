Aoun vows to discuss missing soldiers' case in visits abroad

President Michel Aoun Thursday said that he will discuss the case of the abducted Lebanese soldiers during his visits abroad.



The meeting was held in the presence of General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim, who has been following up on the developments in the case since the soldiers were abducted in 2014 .



It wasn't until December 2015, that Nusra released 16 Internal Security Forces personnel and army soldiers as part of a prisoner exchange.



Four unidentified bodies found in an area near the Lebanese border that was recaptured from Daesh by the Syrian military were thought to belong to the servicemen.

