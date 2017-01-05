UN committed to supporting Lebanon: Abou Assi

Lebanese Social Affairs Minister Pierre Abou Assi Thursday said that the U.N. is committed to supporting Lebanon, state media said.



Abou Assi's remarks came during a meeting with Deputy U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon Philippe Lazzarini and an accompanying U.N. delegation.



He said the U.N. and Lebanon are highly coordinated on developmental projects for both Lebanese citizens and Syrian refugees, who have been coming to the country since the onset of the nearly 6-year crisis in Syria.



Just over 1 million Syrian refugees in Lebanon are registered with the U.N., although the actual number is believed to be much higher.

...