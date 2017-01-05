Finance Ministry employee discharged over 'palm-greasing'

Lebanon's Supreme Disciplinary Commission Thursday terminated a Finance Ministry civil servant over bribery, state media said.



Judge Marwan Abboud, head of the Supreme Disciplinary Commission fired a Real Estate Registry custodian at the Ministry of Finance for accepting bribes, the National News Agency said.



In December, Lebanon's Finance Ministry authorized the judiciary to prosecute three employees on unnamed charges, although it remains unclear if this employee is one of the three.



In a recent statement, Minister of State for Combating Corruption Nicolas Tueni said that Lebanon's treasury loses almost LL5 billion ($3.3M) annually due to government corruption.

...