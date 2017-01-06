Abou Assi meets with U.N. agencies

An introductory meeting between the newly appointed social affairs minister and several United Nations agencies Thursday turned into in-depth discussion on the refugee crisis, marking a new phase in government relations with the international community. U.N. Deputy Special Coordinator for Lebanon Philippe Lazzarini, along with representatives from six U.N. agencies, met with Social Affairs Minister Pierre Abou Assi for introductory talks on the current situation.



Although the discussion covered Lebanon's continued efforts in dealing with the Syria crisis, Lazzarini's media representative stressed to The Daily Star that social protection was for all vulnerable communities in the country, not only Syrians.



Involved parties discussed the need to support the U.N.'s Lebanon Crisis Response Plan.

