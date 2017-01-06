Civil Defense see their demands met

Following months of demonstrations and civil disobedience, Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk Thursday vowed to grant all Civil Defense volunteers' demands and move toward granting them full employment.



The government approved Wednesday a decree to organize the Directorate General of Civil Defense, in a move apparently aimed at permanently employing 2,500 volunteers.



Gen. Raymond Khattar thanked Machnouk, who had been following up with the issue and acted as a liaison with the Cabinet.



There are an estimated 2,553 Civil Defense volunteers in Lebanon.

