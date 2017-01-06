Thirteen indicted on terrorism charges

The nine other Lebanese were indicted for joining the Al-Qaeda-linked Abdullah Azzam Brigades in the Bekaa Valley border town of Majdal Anjar, with the intent of carrying out acts of terror.



ARMY ARRESTS MAN SUSPECTED OF BELONGING TO TERROR CELL



The Lebanese Army arrested a man suspected of belonging to an armed group, the NNA reported. An Army Intelligence patrol detained a suspect, identified as A.S., in the northern district of Akkar on suspicion of belonging to the ranks of an armed group, the NNA addd.



Security forces arrested a Syrian man in north Lebanon for smuggling fellow countrymen into Lebanon, the NNA reported.

...