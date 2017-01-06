Machnouk announces auto inspection exemptions

Pandemonium and congestion at vehicle inspection centers Thursday led the Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk to announce a decision to allow drivers to pay 2016 vehicle registration fees without an inspection. Only drivers who had their cars inspected in 2015 will be exempt, based on Machnouk's decree.



Machnouk's decision comes after chaotic scenes at inspection centers nationwide as hundreds are rushing to pay fees ahead of the deadline.



A driver must have the vehicle inspected before paying registration fees.

...