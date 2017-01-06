Aoun assures families of captured servicemen

Families of servicemen held hostage by Daesh (ISIS) received a lifeline Thursday after receiving assurances from President Michel Aoun and General Security head Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim that authorities were pushing for a resolution. Families of the nine Army soldiers met with Aoun at the presidential palace, weeks after they had asked for a meeting.



The man, the father of soldier Mohammad Youssef, explained that the delay in scheduling a meeting with the president, which had angered the families, was a result of a misunderstanding that resulted from several ambiguous requests by some who claimed to represent the families.



Later Thursday, Ibrahim visited the families at their camp in Beirut's Riad al-Solh.

...