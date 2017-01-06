Riachi launches committee to save struggling media outlets

Information Minister Melhem Riachi Thursday vowed to save declining media outlets following meeting with prominent industry figures. The new minister also announced the establishment of a "media salvation" committee in collaboration with media bosses.



The committee, headed by the Information Ministry's Director-General Hasan Falha will be tasked with drafting a report assessing viable options to counter the ongoing financial crisis faced by media organizations.



Riachi stressed the need for a new media ethics law.

