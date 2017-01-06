Istanbul’s third Lebanese victim laid to rest

The body of Rita Shami was laid to rest Thursday in her Chouf hometown, marking the third and final funeral for the Lebanese victims of the New Year's Eve nightclub killings in Istanbul. Loved ones, led by Shami's farther and immediate family, carried the white coffin through the streets of Beirut to a church in Sodeco for the funeral. The 26-year-old was killed alongside her fiance Elias Wardini, Haykal Moussallem and 36 others when a gunman opened fire in the popular Reina nightclub in Istanbul on New Year's Eve. A further 70, including six Lebanese nationals, were injured in the attack.



Moussallem was also laid to rest Tuesday in his Chouf hometown of Bireh.



The bodies of the three Lebanese victims were repatriated Monday on a specially outfitted Middle East Airlines flight, along with five of the six Lebanese nationals who were wounded in the attack.

...