Mobile users say enough is enough, organize daylong boycott of operators

"The situation is really unbearable and we should all unite as Lebanese".



The movement calls on the Lebanese public to turn off their phones Sunday, Jan. 8 .



Failing to do so leads to lines being shut off and any remaining credit being seized.



A report published by Byblos Bank's Economic Research and Analysis Department in September 2015 found that Lebanese prepaid users are charged the highest fees in the Arab world.



The study indicated that on average Lebanese spend $25 per month on prepaid cellphone fees, while the Arab average drops just $7.67 .



The local minimum wage stands $450 per month, and 40 percent of Lebanese live in poverty.

...