Ogero head says priority to resolve technical glitches

The newly appointed head of the state-owned telecommunications company Ogero has said that he will seek to boost the sector's technical situation.



"Choosing me was based on my capabilities in the telecoms sector," Kreidieh said. He is known for his telecoms expertise over the past 25 years.



Harb said the current installation of fiber optics is part of the 2020 strategy he launched in July 2015 .



When asked about the illegal internet networks' scandal that marred the country last year, Kreidieh told the daily that he would not intervene in the case.



Four large scale networks have been discovered – one in Zaarour, another in Ouyoun al-Simane and two more in the Dinnieh district and Faqra.

