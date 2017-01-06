One negotiator in abducted soldiers' case in Syria's Raqqa: security chief

General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim has said two mediators were involved in the case of the ISIS-abducted Lebanese soldiers, one of whom is in Daesh's (ISIS) Syrian stronghold of Raqqa.



The senior security chief added that the Lebanese General Security had tasked the two mediators with negotiating with the abductors to reveal their fate.



The families of the nine soldiers held hostage by Daesh (ISIS) were given a lifeline Thursday after receiving assurances from President Michel Aoun and Ibrahim that authorities were pushing for a resolution.



More than 30 soldiers and policemen were initially captured but most were released.

...