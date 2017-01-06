Iran ready to aid Lebanese Army: Senior diplomat

Senior Iranian official Alaeddin Boroujerdi said Friday that his country was serious in its intention to arm the Lebanese military.



Iran's influence in Lebanon is at odds with that of Saudi Arabia, as the countries support opposing political camps.



An Iranian pledge to aid the Lebanese Army has created controversy in Lebanon, leading members of the Saudi-backed March 14 coalition to pressure the government to refuse the aid.



Turkey, which supports rebel groups in Syria, also demanded that all Hezbollah fighters withdraw from the country.

