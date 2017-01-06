East Lebanon workers protest 'unfair' foreign competition

Lebanese authorities have been pushing for tighter regulations on Syrian labor in the country, warning that the mass influx could lead to higher rates of unemployment among the Lebanese.



There are currently 1.1 million Syrian refugees registered in Lebanon with the U.N. refugee agency, although the Lebanese government estimates the figure to be around 1.5 million.



Former Labor Minister Sejaan Azzi had continuously lashed out at local and international companies in Lebanon for laying off around 10,000 Lebanese in favor of "foreigners".



Refugees and foreign workers tend to accept significantly lower wages than Lebanese citizens.

...