Aoun to discuss military aid during Riyadh visit: Interior Minister

Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk Saturday said that President Michel Aoun would discuss Saudi military grants to Lebanon during his visit to Riyadh next week.



Aoun will head a high-ranking delegation of eight ministers on a two-day official visit to Saudi Arabia starting Monday.



On Wednesday, Prosecutor Judge Saqr Saqr charged 15 suspects with forming a terror cell connected to a fugitive and planning to perpetrate attacks in Lebanon.



Shifting to the country's new electoral law controversy, Machnouk reiterated that he was committed to carrying out all preparations for the upcoming parliamentary elections in a timely manner.



The elections are expected to be held in May.



He said that the elections would either be postponed for few months if MPs decided on a new electoral law or would be held as planned according to the current 1960 majoritarian vote law.

