Senior Iranian MP tours Lebanese officials

A senior Iranian lawmaker Saturday met with prominent Lebanese figures as part of a two-day trip to the country.



The chairman of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, MP Alaeddin Boroujerdi, met with President Michel Aoun at the Baada Palace at the head of an Iranian delegation.



Boroujerdi said Friday that his country was making a serious offer to provide the Lebanese military with arms, adding that it was up to the Lebanese government whether or not to accept.

...