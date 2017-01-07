LF, Kataeb urge supporters to refrain from exchanging barbs online

Lebanese Forces and Kataeb leaders Saturday urged their supporters to refrain from engaging in an ongoing social media fight between the two rival parties.



Kataeb responded by issuing a similar statement asking its supporters to not respond to online remarks smearing the party.



However, Kataeb accused LF supporters of staging a campaign against the party by writing "scandalous misconceptions" of them online.



On Friday, Kataeb accused the LF of starting a social media campaign against their party in a statement published on their website.



Jabbour also said that ties deteriorated between the two parties after Kataeb chief Sami Gemayel took the helm of the party.

