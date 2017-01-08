ISF responds to criticism following the arrest of an ex-minister's bodyguard

Police said Sunday that the arrest of an ex-Tripoli minister's bodyguard was based on misconduct rather than on political pressure.



"The Internal Security Forces would like to clarify for public opinion [that the arrest] is relevant to the conduct and behavior of ISF personnel," an ISF statement said.



The bodyguard, who is a warrant officer, had applied for a new passport although his old passport was still valid, thereby prompting an investigation, the statement said.



Rifi Friday had criticized the arrest of his bodyguard, describing his detention as "malicious".

