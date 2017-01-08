Lebanon must invest in infrastructure and human resources: minister

Minister of State for Administrative Development Einaya Ezzeddine Sunday called on state officials to invest in material infrastructure and human resources to benefit from the recently discovered oil in the country, state media said.



Lebanon's Cabinet Wednesday approved two crucial gas and oil exploration decrees, putting an end to the long-delayed matter in the Cabinet's first meeting since winning a confidence vote.



The two decrees could pave the way for the first licensing round of offshore gas exploration in Lebanon's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) by designating the blocks that would be open for bidding.

