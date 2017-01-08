Lebanon's mobile phone users boycott telecoms companies

Mobile phone users across Lebanon Sunday boycotted cellular network services in protest over the high charges imposed by the two local operators.



Lebanese online activists called for a "polite struggle" Sunday by switching off phones to protest what they call corruption in the state.



Hashtags translating to "Close your line" and "I will close my line" have been trending on Twitter since Thursday.



Lebanese phone operators force prepaid customers to recharge their lines every 30 days.



Masalkhi sat at a local cafe in Sidon, where phones could be seen powered off and stacked on the tables.



sits on a bench at Sidon's traditional market using his mobile phone.



Lebanon operates a telecoms monopoly with the only two service providers being MTC Touch, operated by Kuwaiti provider Zain, and Alfa, operated by Egypt-based Orascom Telecom Holdings.

