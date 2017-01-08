Body of former archbishop in Jerusalem Hilarion Capucci arrives in Beirut

The body of Monsignor Hilarion Capucci, who died at the age of 94 on Jan. 1 in the Holy Vatican City, arrived Sunday at the Rafic Hariri International Airport in Beirut.



MP Hani Qobeisi also attended the ceremony on behalf of Speaker Nabih Berri.



Greek Melkite Patriarch Gregorius III Lahham arrived Sunday afternoon from Cairo to participate in the memorial ceremony.



The former Greek Melkite Catholic archbishop was exiled from occupied Jerusalem in 1976 over charges of assisting Palestinian fighters in the occupied West Bank.



A native of Aleppo, Syria, Capucci had a history of activism linked to the Palestinian and Arab causes.

