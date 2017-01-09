Returned MP Saqr looks to future

After five years in exile, MP Oqab Saqr is back – but not without heavy-duty security.



A fierce critic of Syrian President Bashar Assad, Saqr left Lebanon on the recommendation of security officials shortly after the outbreak of the Syrian war in 2011 .



Saqr, a Future Movement MP for the Bekaa Valley town of Zahle, said that Hariri asked him to return to the country shortly before the election of President Michel Aoun on Oct. 31 . This ended Saqr's more than five-year self-imposed exile.



With Lebanon's staunchly divided political spectrum, largely split along sectarian lines, Saqr sits as an outlier as a Shiite in a majority-Sunni party.



"This does not mean that I have become Sunni or was a Christian, or was Shiite from the beginning," he said.



He hit back at criticism by some regarding Hariri's endorsement for Aoun as president.



With this now gone, Saqr said he plans to work on something for the youth.



While Saqr remains inside the so-called green zone, he is waiting for the day when he can return to Zahle and meet with the people he says he still represents.

