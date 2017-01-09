Official visit, UNIFIL anniversary underline China-Lebanon links

A visit from the Chinese deputy foreign minister and a celebration of the 10th anniversary of China's role in the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon have underlined the links between the two countries.



The overarching message at the celebration of the 10-year anniversary of China's role in UNIFIL was similarly focused on increasing channels between Lebanon and China.



The Chinese UNIFIL contingent was deployed to southern Lebanon in 2006 in response to the war with Israel that year.



Pu said that since joining UNIFIL, the Chinese delegation has treated around 1,400 Lebanese patients and paved 1,700 meters of road.



An array of Chinese representatives from cultural, economic and political sectors were among the more than 100 people who attended the event.



Although Ibrahim was born and raised in Beijing, China, she has a strong connection with Lebanon –she is married to a Lebanese national and has lived in the country for over 15 years.



Ibrahim noted that the Chinese UNIFIL delegation in Lebanon was an example of broadening relationships between the two countries that moved beyond trade.

...