Customs raid bootleg booze distilleries

Lebanese Customs raided two factories producing counterfeit alcohol in the Metn district of Mount Lebanon over the weekend, arresting one suspect in the process.



The agency reportedly seized a large quantity of bootleg whiskey during the raids.



Customs agents have conducted raids across Lebanon against knock-off alcohol bottlers and distributors, the statement said.



A brand manager for G. Vincenti & Son, a Lebanese import-export business that deals with several major international alcohol brands, said he was confident the brands his company handles are never tampered with.

