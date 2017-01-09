Mobile phone boycott met with mixed response

Mobile phone users across the country boycotted the country's two telecoms providers Sunday by disconnecting from the network to protest the cost of service, while calling on the newly appointed telecommunications minister to take action. Mobile phone users were encouraged to put phones into airplane mode or otherwise bar network access for the whole day Sunday to put pressure on touch and Alfa, the country's two mobile operators.



In Lebanon prepaid phone users are forced to buy a recharge card for a mobile line every 30 days.



Newly appointed Telecommunications Minister Jamal Jarrah questioned the methods of the campaign.



Zahri also tweeted Sunday night that the decision to launch the campaign was taken long before Jarrah's appointment.



However, not all mobile phone users agreed with the campaign.

...