Aoun calls for Parliament session to speed vote law

President Michel Aoun's decision to open an extraordinary parliamentary session is aimed at pushing rival politicians to agree on a new vote law ahead of this year's planned elections, official sources said Sunday.



Aoun Saturday signed a decree to open an extraordinary parliamentary session to discuss urgent draft laws, including the 2017 draft state budget. A statement issued by Aoun's media office said that Parliament's extraordinary session begins on Jan. 9 and ends on March 20 .



Parliament held its last legislative session in October, during which lawmakers passed pressing financial bills and other draft laws, a few days before the legislature met on Oct. 31 to elect Aoun as president, ending a 29-month presidential vacuum.MP Alain Aoun, from Aoun's parliamentary Change and Reform bloc, said the opening of an extraordinary parliamentary session was basically aimed at pursuing a new electoral law.



MP Ibrahim Kanaan from Aoun's bloc said his party would meet with other parliamentary blocs to reach common ground on a unified vote law.

