Storm Rhend batters Lebanon

A storm pummeled Lebanon Monday, bringing widespread snowfalls, rain and inclement weather.



The vital Dahr al-Baidar road, in the eastern town of Zahle, was closed to all vehicles due to heavy snowfall and poor visibility.



The National News Agency reported that snow reached 1,200 meters and above in the Bekaa, cutting off electricity in several towns in the area.



Snowfall in northern Lebanon remained open to chained vehicles in Bsharri and Cedars roads.



Snow-plowing vehicles worked on opening the roads in the area.



In the Mount Lebanon towns of Laqlouq, Aqoura, Aley, Bhamdoun and Sawfar, roads witnessed slow traffic.

...